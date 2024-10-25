Clare boy runners are sixth

By John Raffel

CLARE — Clare’s cross country team was sixth out of 21 boys teams on Saturday ar the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions at Veterans Serving Veterans Park.

Traverse City St. Francis was first (44) followed by Gladwin (95), Alpena (110), Shepherd (127), Central Montcalm (130), and Clare (187).

Connor Schmidt was 22nd for Clare (1704.38). Also for the Pioneers, Caidan Gaskell was 44th (17:47.52), Clayton Peacock 54th (18:00.62), Neiko Ketchum 60th (18:08.34), William Warner 65th (18;14.49), Kona Crump 71st (18:22.19) Carter Peacock 75th (18:29/29) and Hogan Walter 122nd (19:49.15).

The Clare girls were 15th among 23 teams.

For the Pioneers, Emma Stotzel was 75th (22:41.62), Allison Nobis was 86th (23:03.96), Catherine Taft was 101st (23:23.71), Brooklinnn Barcia was 109th (23:50.67) and Taylor Seib 124th (24:19.87).

Clare will be running on Saturday in the Division 3 regional at East Jordan with the goal of qualifying as a team and/or individuals for the state finals on Nov. 2 at Michigan International Speedway near Brooklyn.

