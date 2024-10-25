Sturgis-area Halloween events

Oct. 25

“Spooktacular Fest,” 4-8 p.m. Trick-or-treating 4-6 p.m. downtown. Adult trick-or-treating 6-8 p.m. at participating downtown businesses. Features late-night shopping, snacks and beverages. Showing of “Hocus Locus” 6:30 p.m. at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Also includes “Scare Zone” on Pleasant Avenue, wagon rides and outdoor vendors. “Trunk-or-treat” for members of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Burr Oak Tool “Haunted Alleyway,” 6:15 p.m.

Trunk-or-treat, 6-8 p.m., Graphic Packaging International.

Oct. 26

“Trunk-or-treat,” 1-4 p.m., Route 12 Harley-Davidson.

“Trunk-or-treat,” 5-7 p.m., Sturgis United Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.

“Trunk-or-treat,” 5-7 p.m., Fun Friday and Safety Town, begins at Wall School, concludes at Radiant Life. Bounce houses, games and hayrides.

“Halloween Extravaganza,” Safety Town, Wall School, 702 E. Lafayette St. Trick-or-treating, haunted bus, hayrides and games.

Oct. 26-27

Timberly Tree Farm pumpkin patch, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hayrides offered throughout the day, final ride departs at 5 p.m.

Oct. 27

Harvest party, 10 a.m., Potter’s House Church, 210 E. Congress St.

Trunk-or-treat, 5-7 p.m, Rouch World, 63322 M-66.

Oct. 31

Halloween trick-or-treat and costume parade, 3-5 p.m., Thurston Woods Village.

Sturgis citywide trick-or-treating, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

