By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON – The Clare County Apportionment Commission ratified a plan for apportionment of county commission districts recently and filed it with the clerks’ office to be forwarded to the Secretary of State.

The Clare County Board of Commissioners were recently informed by the commission of its action.

Persons on the committee were chairperson Michelle J. Ambrozaitis, county prosecuting attorney; Lori Martin, county clerk; Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger, county treasurer; David Coker of Clare Republican Party and Stephanie Terpening of the county Democratic Party.

The final plan was adopted by a 4-1 vote. Terpening cast the only dissenting vote.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

