Clare County Apportionment Commission ratifies plan

By John Raffel
HARRISON – The Clare County Apportionment Commission ratified a plan for apportionment of county commission districts recently and filed it with the clerks’ office to be forwarded to the Secretary of State.
The Clare County Board of Commissioners were recently informed by the commission of its action.
Persons on the committee were chairperson Michelle J. Ambrozaitis, county prosecuting attorney; Lori Martin, county clerk; Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger, county treasurer; David Coker of Clare Republican Party and Stephanie Terpening of the county Democratic Party.
The final plan was adopted by a 4-1 vote. Terpening cast the only dissenting vote.

Osceola commissioners approve MERS plans

By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – A MERS DC plan for all new hires after Jan. 1, 2022 was approved 5-1 by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting earlier this week.MERS is the Municipal Employees Retirement System.Commissioner Tim Mitchell of Middle Branch Township voted against the motion.“The county is switching all new hires Read More…
Farwell Middle School Students of Character

Midland man dies in house fire

By Pat MaurerCorrespondent A 72-year-old Midland County man died in a house fire last Friday morning.According to a release from Midland County Sheriff Myron Green, Deputies were called to the East Bradford Road home in Mount Haley Township to assist the Midland Township Fire Department in investigating the fatal house fire that took the man’s Read More…

