Clare County Review & Marion Press

Moolenaar announces re-election bid

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 115 Views

Congressman John Moolenaar, this week, announced he is running for re-election in the new Second Congressional District.
Moolenaar is a common sense leader who has fought for conservative policies and values in Congress, a press release from Moolenaar’s campaign states.
“It is an honor to serve Michigan residents in Congress and I look forward to reaching out to current and new voters this coming year,” Moolenaar stated. “I have been fighting against the socialist agenda and I will always stand for conservative values including the right to life, the Second Amendment, election integrity, and keeping taxes low so Michigan families keep more of their own money.”
Moolenaar was born and raised in Midland County. He graduated with a chemistry degree from Hope College, later earning a Master’s Degree in public administration from Harvard University.
Moolenaar and his wife Amy, a West Michigan native, have six children and two grandchildren.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Agnes May Shilling

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Agnes May Shilling, age 97 of Inverness, Florida formerly of Farwell, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 in Lecanto, Florida. Agnes was born the daughter of Gabriel and Larilla (Clark) VanBuskirk on October 22, 1924 in Farwell. She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Colmus in 1941 with him predeceasing her in 1974; she Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

May I Walk with You? Tabula Blanka?

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Tabula Blanca is a term often debated in social sciences to answer the question of the influence of culture on the behavior of human beings. Simply stated, tabula blanca refers to the idea that infants are a “blank slate”, except for some biological survival reflexes like sucking. After birth, the personality, behavior, and social nature Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Mike’s Musings: The true meaning of Christmas more than presents

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

I always felt guilty as a child on Christmas morning, when I opened a treasure trove of presents. I say guilty because I knew next door or down the road, my friends were nearly bare under their Christmas tree.Although Christmas is a lot about giving and receiving gifts, and family get togethers, sometimes the true Read More…

Leave a Reply