Congressman John Moolenaar, this week, announced he is running for re-election in the new Second Congressional District.

Moolenaar is a common sense leader who has fought for conservative policies and values in Congress, a press release from Moolenaar’s campaign states.

“It is an honor to serve Michigan residents in Congress and I look forward to reaching out to current and new voters this coming year,” Moolenaar stated. “I have been fighting against the socialist agenda and I will always stand for conservative values including the right to life, the Second Amendment, election integrity, and keeping taxes low so Michigan families keep more of their own money.”

Moolenaar was born and raised in Midland County. He graduated with a chemistry degree from Hope College, later earning a Master’s Degree in public administration from Harvard University.

Moolenaar and his wife Amy, a West Michigan native, have six children and two grandchildren.

