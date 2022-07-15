Clare County Fair Midway in 2021

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In just nine more days, We will once again welcome one of the oldest fairs in Michigan to Clare County!

County fairs are a family tradition for many. They provide great opportunities to showcase our agricultural heritage, and celebrate all the bounty that is Pure Michigan at its finest!

For the 139th year, the Clare County Fair will bring visitors from all over to Harrison for a week loaded with exhibits, rides, fun and entertainment. The annual County Fair, one of the very oldest in the whole state, begins this year on July 25th and runs through July 30th.

This year’s fair will offer a little of everything for the whole family, from harness racing, midway rides, 4-H livestock shows and agricultural exhibits, to grandstand shows and much, much more!

The Clare County Fair Board said they are pleased to announce that the Skerbeck Family Carnival will, once again, be providing the Midway for the 2022 Clare County Fair. The midway will open at 5 pm on Monday, and at 1 pm on Tuesday through Friday and at noon on Saturday.

In addition to a midway full of rides and games, many grandstand events are planned and daily shows on the midway will wow the attendees with free attractions Monday through Saturday by World of Wonders and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Revue! Add to that Ultimate Air Dogs on the midway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

Although the fair officially starts Monday the 25th, the weeklong events really begin on Sunday July 24th with the annual Dog Show at 5 pm, followed by The VanderVeens Concert at 7 pm available for just a Free will offering.

*Monday, Judging begins at 9 am for Youth and Open Rabbit & Cavy Classes and Showmanship; also at 9 am for Youth Swine Market Classes; at 10 am. for Draft Horse Halter Classes (in the horse arena); and at 1 pm for Youth Sheep Market Classes.

In the grandstand, on Monday at 7 pm, the Super Kicker Rodeo will be back again this year featuring DeWayne Spaw.

*Tuesday is Witbeck’s Kids’ Day. Discounted ride tickets courtesy of Witbeck’s are available online at skerbackfamilycarnival.com and a Bicycle Drawing (sign up 2 – 5pm) will be held at 5 pm for two bicycles courtesy of Witbeck’s. (Must be present to win)

It’s also Judging for Youth Saddle Horses (8 am); Youth and Open Poultry Classes & Showmanship (9 am); Youth Beef Market Classes (10 am); Youth Beef Showmanship (11 am); Dairy Feeder Market Classes (1 pm); Dairy Feeder Showmanship Classes (2 pm); and Youth & Open Dairy Classes & Showmanship (3 pm).

Tuesday winds up with the the rollicking USA Demolition Derby/Figure 8 races in the Grandstand at 7:30 pm.

*Wednesday, July 27th, Judging is scheduled for Youth Saddle Horses (8 am); Youth Swine showmanship (9 am); and Youth & Open Dairy & Meat Goat Classes & Showmanship (9 am).

Wednesday’s grandstand show brings something new to the Clare County Fair: Micro Wrestling, at 7 p.m. Called the “most outrageous event, the Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry.

*Thursday, July 28th it is Sunrise Stores’ Kids’ Day. Discounted ride tickets courtesy of Sunrise Stores are available online at skerbackfamilycarnival.com. There will also be a drawing for two bicycles donated by Stevenson-Wyman Funeral Home, with sign up from 2-5 pm and the drawing at 5 pm. (Must be present to win)

Events and Judging will include Open Class Swine, Sheep, Beef & Dairy Feeders (9 am); Youth Saddle Horses Fun Show (9 am); the Cat Show (11 am); the Overall Large Animal Showmanship Contest (1 pm);and Draft Horse Hitch Classes – All Breeds (3 pm).

At 5 pm Thursday, it is the Clover Bud Show.

Harness Racing is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, with a return to the grandstand field for more Harness Racing on Friday the 29th at noon. (Note: Harness Racing may be reduced or eliminated depending on available funding).

*Friday, July 30th: Events include the Overall Small Animal Showmanship Contest (9 am); Presentation of Horse Trophies & Prizes in the Horse Arena (1 pm); the Small Animal Auction (2 pm); and the Large Animal Auction (5 pm).

Friday evening, the West Michigan Pullers show will begin at 7 pm.

*Saturday, July 30th, the Midway opens at noon and at 7 pm, it is a return of the Super Kicker Rodeo and DeWayne Spaw at 7 pm.

The release of Livestock Exhibits is at 8 pm winding down the 2022 Clare County Fair for another year.

For more information visit the website at www.clarecountyfair.org for the complete schedule of events or call the fair offices at 989-539-9011.

Many groups, clubs, organizations, businesses, governmental agencies and individuals contribute to the annual Clare County Fair making it truly a community effort.