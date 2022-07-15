Shown here is one of the beautiful gardens featured in a previous tour.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Whether you have a “green thumb” or not, plan to be in Clare tomorrow, July 16 from 10 am to 3 pm for a wonderful tour of five beautiful gardens in and around the area.

The 11th 2022 Art of Gardening Tour, sponsored by the Clare County Arts Council, is organized by Amy Biniecki, whose mentor has been the original tour organizer Carol Crawford, who was the lead in this beautiful event for ten years. Amy said this will be her second year to head up the tour. She praised Carol saying, “For ten years she sought out interesting and beautiful gardens for the community to enjoy. I hope to follow in Carol’s footsteps, exacting a tour that the community will love.”

Tickets for the tour, which will be held rain or shine, are available at the Chamber of Commerce in the Clare Union Depot on Fourth Street or at the Doherty Hotel’s front desk for $10. The tickets list the gardens that are on this year’s tour.

The Hospitality Garden this year is the Doherty House & Garden, located at 804 N. McEwan. This is where you will drop off your ticket stub to be entered in the door prizes. If you have questions, please contact Amy at 989.817.2171 or clarecountyartscouncil@hotmail.com.