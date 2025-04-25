Clare golfers second

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Clare’s golf team shot a 340 on Wednesday to finish second in a Jack Pine Conference jamboree at Gladwin.

Pinconning was first at 323 followed by Clare, Ogemaw Heights (344), Shepherd (344), Bullock Creek (347), Gladwin (356), Standish Sterling (389).

Bryce Wieferich led Clare with an 82 and was fifth overall. Pierson Gallagher was 11th (86) as was Kolten Pung (86) and Ethan Rogers (86) while Dane Kruskamp (93) was 23rd.

On April 17, Clare tied Shepherd for third place in the first Jack Pine Conference meet held at Eagle Glen in Farwell. The Pioneers carded a 167 in the nine-hole event. Ogemaw Heights won the event with a 161.

Scores for Clare: Bryce Wieferich 38; Pierson Gallagher 40; Kolton Pung 42; Dane Kruskamp 47.

On April 18, the first day of a 2-day event hosted by Tawas at Red Hawk Golf Club.

The Pioneers finished in sixth place with a 362

Scores for Clare: Bryce Wieferich 80; Pierson Gallagher 89; Dane Kruskamp 96; Kolton Pung 97.

On April 19, Day 2 of the Tawas Tournament was held at Huron Breeze Golf Club.

The Pioneers finished in sixth place with a 340 with a two-day total of 702 and sixth place overall.

Scores for Clare: Bryce Wieferich 76 (third place overall in the tournament); Pierson Gallagher 82; Dane Kruskamp 89; Kolton Pung 93.