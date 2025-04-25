Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library. Additional events at library available at www.sturgis-library.org/events.
April 25
Order deadline for spring seedling sale at St. Joseph County fairgrounds. Pick-up time frames: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m.-noon May 3.
April 26
Sturgis High School prom, 8-11 p.m., 1063 Holmes Road, Bronson. 
April 27
“A+  The Story of Education in Sturgis,” documentary film by Mike Mort, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; $12/$10, visit sturgesyoung.com.

MAY 

May 1
Sturgis High School senior honors night, 7-9 p.m.
May 2
Spring seedling sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Joseph County fairgrounds. Order deadline: April 25. 
May 3
Sturgis Neighborhood Program’s “Neighbor2Neighbor Spring Fling” clean-up day, 8 a.m.-noon, or until receptacles are full, Sturgis DPS site, 805 N. Centreville Road. First-come, first-served. Must be a city of Sturgis resident. 
Spring seedling sale, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Joseph County fairgrounds. Order deadline: April 25. 
Sturgis Public Schools cultural celebration, 2-4 p.m.
May 4
“Spring Adventures,” Sturgis Wind Symphony, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; admission free.
May 5
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
May 6
Sturgis High School orchestra spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 8 
SMS and SHS band spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 9
Blood drive, 3-6 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Register at www.GiveBloodNow.com.
“Spring Cruise-In and Eats,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis. Includes a classic car cruise-in, live music and “Art Around Town” unveiling. 
May 12
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
May 13
Sturgis Middle School orchestra spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 14
“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St. Intended for elementary school students. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
SMS and SHS choir spring concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. 
May 19
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
May 20
St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting, 5 p.m., Historic Courthouse, Centreville.
May 21
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 
May 22
Sturgis High School graduation, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 
May 23
“Bourbon, Bacon & Blues,” 5:30-10:30 p.m., downtown Sturgis.
May 24
Sturgis veterans third annual car show. 
May 26
No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (Memorial Day).
May 28
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
May 30
Final day of academic year at Sturgis Public Schools (half day).
Sturgis Public School adult education graduation, 6-7 p.m.

