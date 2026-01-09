Clare High School team wins Titan Challenge

1st Place from Clare High School, Ryder & Logan with JA President Kristy Levasseur

Junior Achievement of North Central Michigan (JANCM) announces the winners of the 2025 JA Titan Business Challenge. This immersive business simulation tests high school students’ strategic and critical decision-making skills by placing them in the role of CEO of a virtual company. This event, held in December at Northwood University, brought together 22 student teams from seven area high schools, including Bay Arenac ISD, Dow High School, Freeland High School, Hemlock High School, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy (SASA), Clare High School, and Saint Louis High School.

Five teams competed virtually, while the remaining teams were on site. In this immersive business simulation, teams of two or three students operated virtual companies, made strategic decisions, analyzed financial data, and adapted to changing market conditions. The students prepared for this competition through JA curriculum and simulated practice with teachers and JANCM business community volunteer mentors.

After two rounds of competition, the top teams were: • First Place: Ryder Williams and Logan Baldwin, from Clare High School • Second Place: Luke Szczepanik, James Burkey, and Isaiah Phillips, from Freeland High School • Third Place: Aaren Nimmy and Eric Tankersley, from Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy

“The Titan Challenge is the core of what Junior Achievement is about,” said Chelsie Barber, JA District Director and Student Event Coordinator for JANCM. “This competition provides an immersive way for students to bring their creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills to engage in this unique opportunity to be the CEO of a company. Their poise, focus, and enthusiasm were inspiring to see as these students prepare to become the next generation of business leaders.”

The Titan Business Challenge is one of the key events that reinforces Junior Achievement’s mission by equipping students with practical skills in entrepreneurship, teamwork, and financial literacy while strengthening connections with schools and community partners across the region. Feedback from participants highlighted strong student engagement, meaningful real-world learning, and growing confidence in financial and business decision-making. This event was made possible through the continued partnership and support of Northwood University, Garber Management, and 1st State Bank, along with dedicated educators, volunteers, and JA staff.