Clare welcomes new officer James Chinavare

By: Lindsey Ashley

At this Monday’s meeting of the City of Clare Commissioners, City Clerk Diane Lyon formally introduced the city’s new hire, Officer James Chinavare.

Recently, the city identified a vacancy for a patrol officer job with the Clare Police Department. Following a rigorous review of job applications and a thorough interview process, the city determined James Chinavare was the best fit for the job. Chinavare and his family were also in attendance at this week’s meeting.

Chinavare is a husband of eight years, father of two, and a dedicated member of the community. He is also a native of the Clare/Farwell area and an alumnus of the local school system. After obtaining his high school diploma, Chinavare earned his associate degree from Mid-Michigan College and graduated from the police academy.

Subsequent to his graduation from the academy, Chinavare began to serve the Clare County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy and school liaison/resource officer.

Some of the duties of a patrol officer include enforcing laws, responding to emergencies, investigating crimes, and performing tasks like traffic stops, security checks, and filing reports. Patrol officers are also the first on the scene in the event of an emergency.

Much like a patrol officer, a school liaison/resource officer is tasked with ensuring the safety of a school through law enforcement and fostering relationships between the students, staff, and the community.

These school liaison officers are also especially beneficial for educating students on complex topics like cybercrimes, drug and alcohol use, traffic safety, etc.

As a result of Chinavare’s prior work with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, he has acquired practical knowledge and hands-on experience to better serve the community.

The board concluded by expressing their gratitude for Chinavare and offering well-wishes for his continued service to the community.