Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory will retire April 1.

Captain Dave Saad has been named the new Clare Police Chief, effective April 2.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory is retiring April 1st, and will be replaced with Captain David Saad, City Manager Jeremy Howard said Wednesday.

Gregory began his law enforcement career in 1980 serving both as a City Police officer and as a Deputy Sheriff until 1996 when he began a full-time career training Police K-9 officers. He returned to law enforcement in 2006 with the City of Clare and was the department’s K-9 officer. In January, 2013 he became Chief of Police for the City.

Gregory said, “Captain Saad is filling in for me until my official last day and retirement date April 1.” Saad will be officially named Clare Police Chief on April 2.

Gregory said he will continue operating his police dog training business. A Master K-9 instructor, he owns and operates Northern Michigan Canine, which trains K-9 officers for police work all over the country. He holds classes three times a year for about four weeks each time. In his spare time he said he “plans to spend more time with family, especially his grandchildren, and spend time working on his ‘honey do’ list around home.”

Captain, soon to be Chief, Saad attended advanced supervision school at the Michigan State Police training academy. He is trained as an Arson Investigator, an Evidence Tech, and a Use of Force Instructor.

Cpt. Saad said, I’m honored and privileged to continue to serve the residents of Clare.” He expressed his thanks to Brian Gregory for his time and service at the Clare Police Department.

Saad has been serving in law enforcement since 1997, staring in 1999 with the Clare City Police. Before moving his career to the City, Cpt. Saad worked for the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked as a corrections officer, Marine Deputy and Bailiff.