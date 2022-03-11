By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – An Osceola County man was arrested earlier this month for home invasion and several counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Joshua Thomas Lutzke, 23 of LeRoy, was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County on three counts first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count assault with a dangerous weapon, one count assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count home invasion.

His bond was set at $250,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on March 17, 2022.

According to a release from the MSP, trooper were called to the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac to take a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Troopers say the victim alleged her former boyfriend had sexually assaulted her. The victim had a personal protection order against the suspect. The victim said Lutzke got ahold of her by Snapchat on Friday, Feb. 25, and indicated he wanted to see her.

The release added Lutzke came to the victim’s door and when she opened it, he forced his way into the apartment and allegedly assaulted her throughout the evening. He threatened her with a knife and strangled her, troopers said, before leaving the following morning.

Troopers said the Missaukee County prosecutor’s office was notified and authorized an arrest warrant for Lutzke, who was placed under arrest, without incident, when they went to his LeRoy residence. He was then lodged in jail.