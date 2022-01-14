Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clarwin garage destroyed by fire

A fire that may have started around an outdoor wood burner destroyed a garage on Clarwin Road Sunday evening. The Clarwin Road garage and the breezeway that attached it to the home were destroyed by fire, but the home was saved, although it sustained heat and smoke damage.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

A Sunday night fire at a home at 2638 North Clarwin Avenue on the east side of Clare County destroyed a garage, but firefighters were able to save the attached home.
Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the call came in at 11:17 p.m. January 9th and the Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. He said the homeowner, who was not named, was getting ready to go to bed when he saw fire “coming from around the area of the outdoor wood burner, which was attached to the back of the garage.
“Upon our arrival, we found the attached garage engulfed, Damvelt said. “Crews were able to stop the spread [of the fire] at the breezeway,” he added.
Chief Damvelt said that although the garage and breezeway burned, the attached house sustained only heat and smoke damage.
Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours, he added.
He said no one was injured in the fire.
Harrison’s Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Gladwin Fire Department and Clare Fire Department.

