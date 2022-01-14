Clare County Review & Marion Press

wilcoxnewspapers.com undergoes renovations, debuts new features for 2022

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 71 Views

By Jordan Wilcox
Tech Manager

We here at Wilcox Newspapers are proud to announce our newly renovated website. Since we switched to a consolidated website in 2020, our news stories have had no proper online home. That changes for 2022.
As many of our readers know, the first thing you see when visiting our website is the main menu bar, listing all eight of our weekly newspapers. In the past, clicking on one of those names would redirect a reader to our Facebook page, however it now leads to a listing of news, stories, columns, and obituaries from each week’s edition, as well as information on how to contact us, and links to our social media pages.
Other new renovations include a variety of self-service forms to place announcements and other things in the newspaper, a self-service method of subscribing to our print-edition, a complete listing of our historical archives from the 1840’s to now, and a fully-digitized media guide for anyone interested in advertising.
We hope our newly renovated website will be a valuable asset in bringing you the news of your community, and we invite you to explore it today! Just visit, https://wilcoxnewspapers.com

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

NMC boys outlast Houghton Lake in home tilt

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s boys basketball team struggled at times in its return to action from winter break Wednesday. The Comets finished with a well-played fourth quarter against visiting Houghton Lake though, allowing them to pick up a 51-39 Highland Conference victory.“Houghton Lake jumped out ahead of us in the first Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Evart police news

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent Evart Police DepartmentWeekly ReportDec. 13-20Dec. 13: Child Endangerment – Officers were called to investigate a child endangerment complaint. The case remains open at this time.Dec. 15: False Alarm – Officers were dispatched to a local business for an alarm. It was found an employee accidentally activated the alarm.Dec. 15: Miscellaneous Complaint – Officers received a Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: A New Years Resolution

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Dear Editor,With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year’s resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that.A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals. and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Read More…

Leave a Reply