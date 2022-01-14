By Jordan Wilcox

Tech Manager

We here at Wilcox Newspapers are proud to announce our newly renovated website. Since we switched to a consolidated website in 2020, our news stories have had no proper online home. That changes for 2022.

As many of our readers know, the first thing you see when visiting our website is the main menu bar, listing all eight of our weekly newspapers. In the past, clicking on one of those names would redirect a reader to our Facebook page, however it now leads to a listing of news, stories, columns, and obituaries from each week’s edition, as well as information on how to contact us, and links to our social media pages.

Other new renovations include a variety of self-service forms to place announcements and other things in the newspaper, a self-service method of subscribing to our print-edition, a complete listing of our historical archives from the 1840’s to now, and a fully-digitized media guide for anyone interested in advertising.

We hope our newly renovated website will be a valuable asset in bringing you the news of your community, and we invite you to explore it today! Just visit, https://wilcoxnewspapers.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

