COA anticipates new Hersey Twp location

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – It’s an exciting time right now for Commission on Aging director Justin Halladay and his staff.

“The biggest thing going on right now is preparing for our move to the new location in Hersey,” Halladay said. “This is scheduled to happen in September with plans to open the new Administration Offices and Senior Center. The meal sites in Evart and Reed City will be closed and combined into the new facility.

“Additionally the meal site in Marion will be open for additional hours starting this fall.”

The transition is now being made from the end of summer to the start of fall.

“Our meals program continues to provide nutritional meals to both home bound seniors and those at our congregate sites,” Halladay said. “The numbers of seniors receiving meals continues to be higher than previous years. Our home services are providing homemaking, personal care and respite to many needed seniors and care givers throughout the county. Finally, the transportation has also been busy giving rides to those in need to medical appointments and grocery runs.“We have done some fun activities with seniors throughout the summer including Silver Lake, Frankenmuth and a trip planned for St. Ignace this September. If any senior is interested in the St. Ignace trip please give us a call.”