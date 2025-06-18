Color Our World Color Run brings smiles to Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Plainwell was a colorful place to be on Saturday, June 7.

That’s because the Ransom District Library hosted the Color Our World Color Run to celebrate the start of its summer reading program.

A free event, the Color Run runners and walkers wearing white T-shirts who, along the race route, had non-toxic powder of all colors flung at them as they went through different stations.

Ransom head of patron services Analiese Mattson helped organize the Color Run.

“It was a wonderful event,” she said. “There were a lot of smiles both on and off the racecourse. The community really came out in support of this event, which is what we were hoping for. We even had some residents from Life Care Center of Plainwell come out and hold signs that they made to cheer on the participants.”

In addition to the smiles, Mattson heard plenty of positive comments from participants and volunteers.

“Everyone seemed to have a great time,” she said. “We had a lot of positive comments and people asking if we are going to have another next year.”

And yes, Mattson said, there will be another Color Run next year.

“It was such a success and so many people already asking about next year, that we plan on doing it again next summer,” she said.

According to Mattson, the best part of the event was hearing stories from the participants.

“One woman told us that this was the first event she did after having health complications and was so excited she was well enough to participate,” Mattson said. “We also had someone who flew up from Texas to run this event with her old local running group. And that’s not to mention the number of children where this was the first time experiencing a race.”

Mattson said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of many, including the following sponsors: Friends of Ransom District Library, Ace Hardware of Plainwell, Bridge Street Gallery, Four Roses Café, The Old Mill, Donnie’s Auto Repair, Plainwell Ice Cream, River Road Foods and Taqueria San Francisco Bar & Grill.

“We also have to thank the City of Plainwell, Public Safety, Public Works, all of the volunteers and our wonderful community,” Mattson said.

And while the Color Run is over, Mattson reminds residents that the summer reading program is just beginning.

“Kids and adults can win prizes by reading five books over the summer,” she said. “So pop into the library anytime this summer to pick up your notebook to register.”