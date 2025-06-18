Terms ending for several members of Plainwell City Council

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PLAINWELL — It was pointed out at the recent Plainwell city meeting several board members’ terms end on June 30, 2025.

Clerk Leonard has confirmed with each candidate their willingness to serve for another term. It was noted appointments are made by the Mayor, and subject to confirmation from Council.

The City is currently accepting applications for the Planning Commission.

The council was set to consider confirming the Mayor’s appointment of several community members to various boards and commissions.

It was noted the water tower inspection for the City of Plainwell is handled by Dixon Engineering per EGLE requirements. Dixon Engineering provided recommendations for tower maintenance. Dixon put together a proposal for the City to paint and update the water tower, and received eight bids for the project.

Dixon has recommended Fedewa Inc. for this project. The Council was set to consider approving a contract with Fedewa Inc. to complete the water tower painting and upgrades under the supervision of Dixon Engineering for the cost of $84,499.

It was noted che City owns approximately 15 acres of vacant land of the former paper mill complex which it has been marketing to area developers for a number of years and with the help of the MEDC.

In 2023, the City released a request for qualifications from interested developers. No interest was received. After that closed Plainwell was contacted by five separate developers who wanted to look at the land.

Three of which engaged in preliminary conversations with the City.

Allen Edwin Homes and Watts Homes and Construction, wanted to move forward with the cities preference for building single family homes and condos. Both presented their concepts at the first city council meeting in May.

At the second May meeting the City held an all boards workshop to discuss the proposals.

The Council was being asked to select one developer with whom to enter into negotiations to establish a development agreement.

The Council was set to consider instructing City Manager Lakamper to enter into negotiations to establish a development agreement for the creation of a housing development on Parcels 2 and 4 of the Mill property, and to negotiate the terms of conveyance for the same parcels