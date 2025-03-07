Comets win first state title in competitive cheer

Photo by Jeff Steers

Members of the Hanover-Horton High School varsity competitive cheer team hold the Division 4 trophy after winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association state title in competitive cheer Friday at Central Michigan University.

Hanover-Horton has made a steady climb all season in Michigan High School Athletic Association competitive cheer.

Last Friday the Comets climbed to the top of the mountain, winning the MHSAA Division 4 state title at Mount Pleasant.

The Comets finished with a season-high and school-record 772.68 to defeat Pewamo-Westphalia (765) and Sanford Meridian (757). Five-time defending champions from Hudson finished fourth (752).

Coach Sarah DuBois said she brought in reinforcements after having lost to Pewamo-Westphalia twice in the final month.

“We just had to refire after regionals,” Dubois said. “I brought in some gymnastics resources (personnel) and some alumni coaches from Vandercook Lake for help.”

It obviously worked as the Comets took a slight lead (232.70-232.60) after the opening round. Hanover-Horton opened the flood gate in round two beating PW by four points in the round.

Hanover-Horton finished off the competition with a high score of 315 in the third and final round.

Coach DuBois said she would be back for her 26th year as a competitive cheer coach. Her daughter, Alexyn, graduates from HHHS this spring.

“We just stayed consistent all year,” DuBois said. “I tracked all three rounds all season and saw the improvement.

“Our girls worked had to make improvements (in the rounds) each week.”

The Comets spent the winter being ranked near the top in Division 4 competitive cheer.