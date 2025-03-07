Dispute between roommates ends in shooting in Albion

Last Thursday evening Albion Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the 1300 block of Hillside Road in Albion for a trouble complaint that quickly escalated to a shooting.

When police arrived they found 27-year old-Rajae Flowers-Taylor of Lansing with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.

Amaurion Alonzo Watts, 18, of Albion, who was involved in the shooting, was taken into custody. Flowers-Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“This is an isolated incident,” said ADPS Chief Aaron Phipps. It was an argument between the two men who had recently began living in the apartment together along with their girlfriends.

Watts was arraigned on Monday and charged with homicide and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Calhoun County jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the 10th District Court in Battle Creek.