By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – The Missaukee County Board Commissioners, at its recent meeting, received suggestions on how to spend ARPA funds.

During public comment, Natalie Davis encouraged the board to consider using the ARPA funding for community project applications.

Amanda Gibel, of Advisacare, wanted to support the Auto Reform Resolution on the agenda and discussed how the bill passing would impact many clients of theirs in the area.

The board read a resolution to commend and congratulate employee Sherry Blaszak after her last day with the county on March 4. She was manager at the Missaukee Conservation District.

Wilbur Yancer, Sheriff; Lori Cox, Treasurer, and Aaron Sogge, EMS Director, gave an update on their respective departments.

Larry Richardson, Parks Manager, also provided an update. Richardson said seven new campsites are being added on the south end of the park. He expressed concern with the Park Commission. He said lately, most meetings aren’t able to be held because there is no quorum.

There was discussion whether it would be a better solution to dissolve the Park Commission and have all matters to go directly through the County Administrator and the board or the Buildings and Grounds Committee.

The board will consider a resolution to dissolve the Parks Commission at the next regular board meeting.

Elizabeth Vogel, County Administrator, gave a monthly report and reviewed the items she presented at the Finance Committee meeting.