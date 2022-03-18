By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the Sheriff

Department to apply to Cargill / Walmart for grants to purchase Electronic Citation Equipment at its meeting earlier the week.

“Currently if there’s a stop or a citation that is issued, they have to type that information in,” commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart said. “A driver’s license is encoded and they can swipe the license and it’s a time savings for the sheriff’s department and provides more accuracy.”

Commissioners voted to approve the Treasurer’s office to purchase a printer at a cost of $1,049.

“We have a technology guy who reviewed this and it was his recommendation to go with this particular printer.?

The board approved the board chair to sign the ERS Defined Benefit Plan adoption agreement addendums.

The board approved for the Clerk’s office to contact all retirees and inform them the county will be moving all retirees from the county Delta Dental plan to COBRA effective Dec. 31, 2022.

It was decided to have the board chair sign the Michigan Employees Retirement System 457 Employer Contribution agreement for the EMS Director and to make it retroactive from the date of hire.

“The new hire as EMS director had previously worked for Osceola County and he was drawing retirement based on his years of service,” Elkins said. “MERS said there had to be a 457 agreement.”