Commissioners to receive budget update

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting on Sept 6, was set to receive a 2023 county budget update from Tim Ladd.

During the budget update, there will be discussion on commissioner salaries and commissioner benefits.

Ladd updated the Board on the 2023 County Budget process. All departments had been sent the budget to be completed and returned by Aug. 26. Ladd will then be meeting with the Finance Committee in early September.

The board will discuss probate/family court items.

Under EMS, the board will go over EMS class grant funding, a request for proposal on medical examiner services and request for a proposal on Evart base contractor & engineering blue prints.

Ladd was also expected to report on building inspections, staffing and new hire training along with the Crossroads Theatre Guild cost share of paving a parking lot.

Bryan Krogman, provided information on what services Community Mental Health provides to the counties it covers in central Michigan. He highlighted the Expungement Clinic, grant programs and training available to law enforcement.

Last month, the board approved moving forward with removing EMS from duties of Medical Death Scene Investigations and transportation of deceased individuals with the effective date of Sept. 16, or sooner.