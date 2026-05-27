Communities gather to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Residents in Otsego and Plainwell gathered Monday to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States during annual Memorial Day observances in both communities.

The day included parades through downtown Otsego and Plainwell, along with ceremonies recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

In Otsego, community members gathered at Memorial Park following the parade, where city officials, veterans organizations and local residents took part in the annual service hosted by Otsego VFW Post 3030.

Among those speaking during the ceremony was Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell, who focused much of his remarks on sacrifice, remembrance and the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“As we approach the 250th birthday of our great country when we celebrate the 4th of July in a little over a month, we must remember that we do not get the freedoms and liberties on the 4th without the principles and sacrifice of Memorial Day,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell centered portions of his speech around remarks made by former President Ronald Reagan during speeches commemorating D-Day in 1984 and Veterans Day in 1985.

He referenced Reagan’s famous “Boys of Pointe du Hoc” speech delivered in Normandy, France, on the 40th anniversary of D-Day, describing the courage and sacrifice shown by American soldiers during World War II.

Mitchell said Reagan’s words captured both the cost of freedom and the responsibility to remember those who served.

Quoting Reagan’s 1985 Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, Mitchell highlighted the sacrifice made by many young soldiers who never had the opportunity to grow old.

“But most of them were boys when they died,” Reagan said in the speech quoted by Mitchell. “They gave up everything for our country, for us. And all we can do is remember.”

Mitchell told those gathered that Memorial Day serves as a reminder not only of military sacrifice, but also of the values and freedoms those service members fought to protect.

In Plainwell, residents lined the streets for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade before ceremonies took place at the bridge honoring those lost at sea and later at Hillside Cemetery.

Veterans groups, local organizations, first responders, bands and community members participated in both communities’ observances as residents paused to reflect on the meaning of the holiday and honor those who never returned home.