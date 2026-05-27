Plainwell officials warn residents about fraudulent email scam

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Officials are again warning residents and business owners to be on alert after another fraudulent email claiming to be from the City of Plainwell recently surfaced.

According to the city, the scam email falsely claims to come from the Plainwell Planning Commission and attempts to collect payment for what it describes as an “Application Review and Approval Fee” tied to zoning or rental property use.

Officials said the message appears to come from “City of Plainwell Planning Commission planning.cityofplainwell.mi.org@usa.com” and asks recipients to request wire transfer instructions in order to complete a municipal application process.

City officials stressed that the email is not legitimate and was not sent by the City of Plainwell or the Planning Commission.

Officials noted the city first issued a warning about the scam in April after a local business owner received a similar message. Another local business recently reported receiving the same email.

“The City does not request payments via wire transfer through unsolicited email communications,” city officials said. “Nor does it require applicants to conduct official business exclusively by email in this manner.”

Officials said there are several warning signs residents should watch for, including the use of a non-government email domain such as “@usa.com,” requests for wire transfer payments and language creating urgency by suggesting payment is required before an application can move forward.

City officials also noted the email uses formal and detailed wording intended to make the communication appear legitimate, even though it does not match standard city procedures.

Residents who receive similar emails are encouraged not to respond, send money or provide financial information.

Officials also recommend reporting the email to the City of Plainwell and local law enforcement. Anyone who may have already sent payment is urged to immediately contact their financial institution and file a police report.

Residents with questions involving planning, zoning, permits or application fees are encouraged to contact Plainwell City Hall directly using verified contact information.

“The City of Plainwell takes fraudulent activity seriously and is working to notify the public and prevent financial loss,” city officials said.

Officials encouraged residents to remain vigilant and verify unexpected payment requests that appear to come from government agencies. Anyone receiving similar emails is also asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety so the city can help track the scam.