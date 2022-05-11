BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

Community Pride Week will return to the lakeshore full force Wednesday through Sunday, June 1-5. Festivities fete not just the local LGBTQ population but all people.

Community Pride Committee-sponsored fun will start Wednesday, June 1, with a free screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Wednesday, June 1, in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St. (capacity 140), downtown Saugatuck. Doors open at 6:30 and a 6:45 shadow actors pre-show will set the tone for the main event.

Alley’s Classic American Diner, 229 Center St., Douglas, will host drag bowling as a team event — 8 lanes, 5 bowlers each —Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be trophies and surprise appearances. For more information, email randy@lakeshorepetboutique.com.

On Friday Greg R. Baird will present a free lecture on “Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History in Saugatuck-Douglas” at the Old School House History Center, 130 Center St., Douglas, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Sponsors plan their annual Care-A-Van car/van parade with grand marshal Dixie Longate Saturday from 11 a.m. till noon starting on Blue Star Highway turning east onto Center Street through downtown Douglas, then south on Washington Street and west onto Fremont Street, ending behind Beery Field.

Festivities starting then and running through 6 p.m. at the

park will include live music by The Mainstays and Hannaniah, a car show, vendor booths, food and beverages by Everyday People Café, surprise special guest appearance and more.

The committee expects close to 1,000 guests and 50 volunteers to take part, with the latter helping clean up after.

Sunday will start with brunch at Borrowed Time, 22 E. Center, Douglas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. restaurant.

A T Dance performance will highlight closing ceremonies at The Dunes Resort, 333 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information, call (269) 857-1401.