Michigan native and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Jim “Doc” McCloughan will be guest speaker at the 10th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Armed Forces Day Luncheon Saturday, May 21, at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Road, beginning at 11 a.m.

The yearly luncheons — sponsored by the Saugatuck-Douglas-History Center and Rotary Club, Cow Hill Yacht Club, the local VFW and American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 29 and CCD — are a community opportunity to show appreciation for men and women who have served their country. Each veteran will receive a free lunch. Local businesses and individuals also contributed to make the day possible.

McCloughan, raised in rural Bangor, graduated from Olivet College in 1968 with a B,A. in sociology, earned an M.A. in counseling in 1972 and taught and coached at South Haven High School for 38 years.

Drafted into the army in 1968, he served as a combat medic, rising to the rank of Specialist Five. In one battle alone he was credited with moving into the “kill zone” on 10 occasions, saving lives of 10 Americans and one Vietnamese interpreter.

McCloughan won a Combat Medic Badge, two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars with “V” device for valor, the U. S. Army Valorous Unit Citation, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Battle Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palms and one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the M16 Expert Rifle Badge.

In 2017 he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military commendation.

Boy Scout Troop 29 will provide the color guard. Attendees are invited to bring and display photos of their favorite vets among family and friends, past or present.

Veterans eat free but must get a ticket for planning purposes. Tickets for non-vets will be $12, students $6. Tickets are available at the Huntington Bank branch in Saugatuck and Vicki’s Family Restaurant in Douglas, or may be reserved on a “will call” basis for pick up at the door by calling Chris Yoder at (616) 212-3443. Seating may be limited.

Funds remaining after luncheon costs are donated to the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, which provides assistance to area vets and their families throughout the year. More than $10,000 has been raised and sent over the past 10 years.

Persons interested in helping sponsor the luncheon may contact Chris Yoder at cyoder@tds.net or the phone number above.