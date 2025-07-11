Congress School receives recognition on ‘inclusive playgrounds’ list

View of the playground at Congress School in Sturgis. Sturgis Public Schools

Congress School in Sturgis was named to Soliant Health’s “10 Best Inclusive School Playgrounds in America.”

Congress School is one of six elementary schools in Sturgis to receive an inclusive playground, with help from a community-supported bond passed in 2019.

Each playground was designed with input from educators and tailored to meet the needs of students preschool through fifth grade.

Beyond accessible play structures and sensory-rich elements, Sturgis schools also installed QR-coded signs linking to play-based learning resources.

According to superintendent Art Ebert, the playgrounds have removed barriers and motivated students to play together.

“The Sturgis community is proud to support all students with inclusive play options at all of our preschool through fifth-grade buildings,” said Arthur Ebert, superintendent at Sturgis Public Schools. “Providing all students with accessible, safe, and engaging play environments builds confidence, connections, togetherness and healthy habits.”

Sturgis Public Schools recently completed another inclusive initiative by updating interior and exterior signage throughout the district. All interior signs are displayed in English, Spanish and Braille. Exterior post-and-panel signage is available in English and Spanish.

In communities large and small, visionary educators, passionate parents, determined students and committed organizations are reimagining school playgrounds, according to Solient.

“Their collaborative efforts have created spaces where inclusion isn’t an afterthought, it’s the foundation of every design decision,” Soliant states on its website.

During the recognition process, Soliant evaluates school playgrounds nationwide examining how each space meets the following criteria:

Transcends basic accessibility to create environments where children of all abilities participate meaningfully.

Incorporates universal design principles that address diverse physical, cognitive, and sensory needs.

Engages the community in creating and sustaining truly inclusive environments.

Uses innovative approaches to transform traditional play concepts into experiences everyone can enjoy.

Fosters natural interaction between children of different abilities through thoughtful spatial design.

“While countless schools are making important strides toward more accessible play spaces, these … standouts have created environments so thoughtfully designed and community-supported that they deserve special recognition,” Soliant’s states.

No. 1 on Soliant’s list is Glen Lake Elementary School in Minnetonka, Minn.

Cook School in Northville (No. 7) is the only other Michigan school in the top 10. Texas has two schools on the list.

Online: bit.ly/44z4xzP