Commission approves special assessment, payment plan for sidewalk repair and replacement

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday held two public hearings in connection with sidewalk projects.

The first hearing was to consider a special assessment district to repair sidewalks in conjunction with “small urban street improvement” along Vinewood Avenue and East Congress Street.

The second hearing was for new walkways in the same segment, also as part of small-urban improvement.

The special assessment district, designated as #2021-01, was established by the city commission on Feb. 24, 2021, according to Barry Cox, city engineer.

The sidewalks have been repaired or installed and cost was identified for each parcel. A letter was sent to each property owner listed in the roll, notifying them of the July 9 public hearing and the proposed final cost.

Fourteen properties are part of the repair aspect, 13 on Vinewood and one with a Chicago Road address.

Ten are involved with the repair project, eight on Vinewood and one on Lockwood.

Cox told commissioners it is common to set estimates higher than the anticipated expense for such projects, so any necessary adjustments are likely to involve reduction, instead of increase.

Regarding repair, for all but two properties, the final cost for repair was below the estimated cost. For properties in which cost exceeded the estimate, staff proposed to charge the owner the estimated amount. The difference to the city for both properties is $230. Each is on Vinewood.

For replacement, with exception of one property, the final cost was below estimated cost. For that property, based on staff recommendation, the owner will be charged the estimated amount. The difference to the city is $118. In addition, one property initially was estimated to have sidewalk work completed, but that did not occur.

City commissioners on Wednesday agreed to approve special assessment and the payment plan, both for repair and replacement.

In a separate matter, commissioners approved an addition to staffing for the city’s electric department, a “technical project manager.” Expected salary range is $100,000 to $115,000. It would not exceed the department’s salary budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

Chris McArthur, superintendent of the department, outlined the advantage of the additional position, saying it will have notable benefits, in part because of the high number of planned projects.

Additional notes from the meeting:

The board OK’d replacement of a mainline sewer inspection camera and crawler for use by the wastewater treatment plant. It is a Proteus unit, provided by Minicam, at a cost of just over $99,000. Brandon Schrader, superintendent at the plant, summarized several features of the unit for city commissioners, and various ways it could enhance the inspection process.

City manager Andrew Kuk told commissioners the city’s website upgrade is in the final stage, and could be set to go live in late July or early August.