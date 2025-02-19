Conservation group cites Baldwin

RiverWood Council, a group dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of natural areas, has presented its inaugural Environmental Action Award to Helen Baldwin.

The seventh-year group cited Baldwin’s dedication towards those ends while serving on Saugatuck City Council.

As chair of the city’s parks and public works committee, Baldwin’s efforts were key in creating a new park and conservation area at the “Old Airport” property, a 170-acre parcel owned by the city since 1936 that never served as an airport.

The committee also oversaw improvements at Mt. Baldhead Park and building a new playground in the city square.

Working with PPW and the Outdoor Discovery Center, River Wood Council helped develop conceptual plans for the Old Airport land, which is being eyed for, among other things, public recreation trails.

These plans prioritize protecting fragile Creekside ecosystems while allowing for flexible use of most of the property.

The council also helped procure $160,000 in donor funding to create the park while ensuring 40 pristine creekside acres are conserved. It will open to the public later on this year.