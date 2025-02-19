Noodles dish wins prize

Saugatuck’s new Singapore Room restaurant won first place for its Dan Dan Noodles at the 2025 Great Rotary Asian Noodle Cookoff Feb. 1.

Seven Asian restaurants ranging also from Holland to Grand Rapids took part in the competition, which raised funds for Rotary projects such as Heartsafe Holland and the Holland Interact Southeast Asia Clean Rivers Initiative.

Singapore Room owner Dustin Tyler praised executive chef De La Cruz and his staff for their prize dish, which combines noodles with pork, green onion, chili oil and peanuts.

“Their dedication, talent, and passion shine through in every dish, and we are thrilled to see them honored,” Tyler said.

“Food has always been a love language for me and my family,” De La Cruz said. “Growing up in Miami with Caribbean roots, I was drawn to bold, spicy flavors and vibrant, fresh ingredients.

“Cooking allows me to share that passion with others, creating memorable experiences that transcend time and culture.”

The Singapore Room, 129 Griffith St., features innovative Asian dishes, craft cocktails, a selected wine list and more. It is open for dinners this winter Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 4 p.m.

It plans this spring to launch Sushi bā, an intimate omakase-style dining experience adjacent to its current location. For more information, visit singaporeroom.com.