Constantine schools operating millage, White Pigeon school bond on November ballot

Pictured are Constantine High School (left) and White Pigeon Junior/Senior High School (right). Both Constantine and White Pigeon school districts have ballot proposals on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. Photos via Constantine Public Schools/Google Maps

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Two local school districts will be seeking funding proposals that look to have minimal impacts on residents’ taxes on the Nov. 5 ballot.

White Pigeon Community Schools will be seeking a bond proposal to fund security upgrades, technology upgrades and renovations at school buildings, while Constantine Public Schools will be seeking an operating millage proposal that would get them back to the statutorial maximum operating millage rate that has been in place.

“Yes” votes on each proposal would pass the proposals, while “No” votes would reject the proposals. Voters in the Constantine and White Pigeon school districts will be voting on these proposals, which also includes some residents of Cass County.

Here’s a look at each proposal, and what they entail.

Constantine Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Constantine’s school district will be seeking an increase to its existing operating millage proposal that may look huge on paper, but in reality would only be a small increase.

Voters in the district will be asked to consider a three-mill increase to its operating millage to allow the district to get back to being able to levy the statutory 18-mill maximum millage allowable. Currently, the millage is at 17.5056 mills, which has been decreased due to what is called the Headlee Rollback, which requires districts to lower the non-homestead operating millage rate when property values grow faster than the rate of inflation.

The three-mill increase, according to the district, would also give them a cushion to maintain the 18 mills and guard against future reductions over an estimated eight years, through 2032. They would not be levying 20.5056 mills with the addition, only 18 mills, the statutory maximum.

Acting Superintendent Patrick Breen estimated in an interview Monday that if the proposal is shot down by voters, the district would lose more than $300,000 in total funding over the next five years.

“If it continues to [get rolled back], that is money left on the table from the foundation allowance that we’re not able to utilize for our students that the taxpayers assume we’re already paying, because every school on non-homestead and businesses levies 18 mills, but the state assumes we’re collecting that, but we’re not because of the Headlee Rollback,” Breen said. “If we are approved for that buffer of three mills, that will allow us to bump it back up to 18.”

Breen said the measure is not a new tax, and only affects non-homestead properties (second homes) and businesses in the Constantine Public Schools district. It does not collect the levy on primary residences.

“If your primary residence is within the district, it doesn’t affect your taxes at all. You’ve never been paying the 18 mills,” Breen said. “So, if you live here, your main home is here and that’s what you pay your property taxes on, then you are not levied the 18 mills on those taxes. So, it doesn’t affect them. If you have been paying for a second home in the district or operate a business, you have been paying the 18 mills – right now, it’s 17.5.”

Breen also said this proposal is not a bond vote, as he said people have gotten this particular measure confused with the previous bond measures the district has tried and failed at.

“This is not a bond, it’s the day-to-day operations, keeping the lights on, filling the buses with gas, paying the teachers’ salary, and making sure we can operate day in, day out with our general fund here,” Breen said. “It’s not building new buildings, it’s not adding on to anything, it’s not capital projects.”

One of the big things that has hurt Constantine proposals in the past is lack of support from Cass County voters in the school district, something Breen said he is aware of, and has strived to make inroads not just in that community, but in the whole district, to do outreach for the district.

“Our last board meeting on Oct. 21 was in Mason Township at Mason Township Hall, we held an informational meeting there. We have a mailer going out to help inform them and break down the FAQs, who does this effect, how does this affect them, is this a new tax, so we’re trying to attack this on all fronts when it comes to educating our community, and helping that word of mouth,” Breen said.

Overall, Breen said voters should consider what they value most when they go to the polls to make a decision on the proposal.

“They should consider what they value, what a strong school district means to their community and how that support looks. I think they should definitely consider how it affects them as a voter, what the impact of a yes or no vote means to them, and whether they have students in the school district or not, what a strong school district, the benefits of a strong school district has outside of our school walls and what it has with a community,” Breen said. “I think this vote goes a long way, and shows what our community is willing to do to invest in the schools.”

White Pigeon Community Schools Bond Proposal

White Pigeon’s school district is seeking a 0.85 mill bond, which is equivalent to 85 cents on each $1,000 of taxable valuation or $7.08 per month, which will be used to fund a number of things in the district, including remodeling and re-equipping school buildings, acquiring and installing instructional technology equipment for the district’s schools, purchasing school buses, and a new parking lot near the football stadium.

If approved, the district will sell bonds in the amount of $2.06 million with the 0.85 mill increase, and the millage would impact all real properties people own in the White Pigeon Community Schools district. Currently, the district does not have any debt millages.

The levy being proposed, according to the district, is also similar to a 0.85 mill levy that was in place until earlier this year, when a previous bond proposal was shot down by voters in the district in May.

“It is the same amount we have been getting approved since 2014 with our taxpayers, so we’re not going up in our value,” Superintendent Shelly McBride said Wednesday. “That’s something I think is important.”

According to an FAQ sheet on the district’s website, the main goals for the bond are in five categories: Safety and security, classroom improvements, infrastructure, accessibility at athletic facilities, and education improvements.

For safety and security, bond funds would be used to purchase security camera upgrades as well as additional security cameras for the school buildings. With classroom environment improvements, the district looks to purchase new flooring, ceilings and lighting for the classrooms, and funds could be used for classroom furniture and technology replacement that would update student devices and classroom audio-visual equipment. New interiors, including new paint on the walls, and plumbing fixtures could also go to Central Elementary School.

In terms of infrastructure, the district looks to save money with “energy savings improvements,” with classroom lighting slated to be replaced at both Central Elementary and the Middle School/High School with LED fixtures.

As for accessibility, the district gave the example of a new parking lot near the Middle School/High School football stadium as one of the ways they would improve accessibility with the bond funds, given that this new lot would be closer to the stadium so that “it is located conveniently for those with physical limitations.”

McBride also gave a few examples of where accessibility would be improved as well.

“We have a long sidewalk at our baseball/softball facility, however out there, once you get there, it’s then pea gravel from the sidewalk out. We’re looking at somehow continuing some sort of concrete walkway to the field,” McBride said. “If you go to our track and football stadium, our accessible parking is all the way in the high school parking lot. How can we put some accessible parking closer to the entrance? It’s a long walk. We have space, so let’s use it appropriately and take a look at our community and some of the needs we see, and let’s addess them.”

Overall, McBride said voters should consider plenty when they see the measure on their ballots on Nov. 5.

“They should consider that supporting the school district and their efforts to improve is supporting teaching staff, supporting all school staff and supporting our students,” McBride said. “By supporting the district’s efforts to move forward, that’s how you support students and staff. Everyone wants to support students and staff, and this is how you do that.”

The bond funds will not be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.

