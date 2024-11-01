Obituary: Martin Colosky

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martin Colosky, who peacefully passed away at the age of 52 on 10/24/2024 at his daughter’s home.

Martin bravely fought a five-year battle with colon cancer, showing immense strength and resilience every step of the way. Martin was a proud man who loved his family deeply. He had a remarkable sense of humor that he maintained until the very end, bringing joy and laughter to those around him even during his toughest days. His passion for RC cars brought him endless joy and was a testament to his playful spirit and love for life. Born and raised in Farwell Michigan, Martin was known for his kindness, his dedication to his loved ones, and his unwavering spirit. He adored his furry companions, who were a constant source of comfort and happiness for him.

Martin is survived by his beloved children, Rebecca and Nichole, who dedicated herself to ensuring he passed away in a comfortable and loving environment. He is also survived by his mother, father, 3 sisters and brother.

In honor of Martin’s wishes, a simple cremation will take place, followed by a memorial service on November 9th, 2024. We seek your support to help cover the costs of his cremation and urn, as well as to provide financial assistance to Nichole, who has selflessly cared for Martin and is now facing financial challenges. We invite you to remember Martin’s life and the joy he brought to those around him. Donations in his memory can be made through our GoFundMe page to support his final arrangements and his family.

Please share your memories and condolences with Martin’s family online at www.clarkcampbell.com.