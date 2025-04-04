Constantine softball sweeps Brandywine

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team brought out the bats to their doubleheader Wednesday, March 26 against Niles Brandywine, defeating the Bobcats 19-2 and 18-8.

In the first game, Anndee Evans went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double, and two RBI. Jozee Buglione also went 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, and a home run over the center field fence for four RBI on the game. Kaitlyn Ross earned the win from the mound, pitching four innings allowing only five hits and three walks to go along with eight strikeouts.

In the second game, Olivia Ransbottom went 4-for-5 with three singles, a triple, and three RBI. Evans went 3-for-5 with a single, two doubles, and four RBIs. Buglione went 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles, and an RBI. Ross hit a home run, while sharing pitching duties with Bree Bristol.

Like this: Like Loading...