TR girls’ soccer draws with Olivet

OLIVET — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team traveled to Olivet on Wednesday, March 26, ending the match in a 3-3 draw to move their record to 0-1-1 on the young season.

Natalie McGahan had two goals on the evening, including a goal late in the second half to tie the match at 3-3. Paige McDonald scored the third goal for the Wildcats. Tori Thorbjornsen assisted on each of the goals.

Bekah Beachey made 10 saves in net.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday, April 8 when they host Constantine at Armstrong Field at 6 p.m.

