Constantine softball wins multiple awards

Constantine softball players Jozee Buglione (left) and Olivia Ransbottom (right) received Honorable Mention All-Conference honors from the Southwestern Athletic Conference as well as All-District honors during the 2025 season. Photos provided

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team and players received plenty of accolades in conference, regional and state honors last week.

Jozee Buglione, Olivia Ransbottom and Olivia Herlein all received Honorable Mention All-Conference from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Buglione hit .514 on the season in 123 plate appearances with three homers, 35 RBI, 17 doubles and five triples while also stealing a team-high 29 bases. Ransbottom hit .514 as well in 125 plate appearances, with two homers, 26 RBI, 11 doubles and two triples. Herlein hit .480 in 121 plate appearances with a team-high 18 doubles, three triples, two homers and 31 RBI on the season. She also walked a team-high 21 times.

Along with Buglione and Ransbottom, Kaitlyn Ross, Meah Evans and Anndee Evans all received All-District honors this season.

Ross, the team’s ace, had a 12-5 record in 26 games and 14 starts during the regular season with an earned-run average of 5.26 in 115.2 innings pitched. She struck out 142 batters and walked 50 during the season. At the plate, Ross hit .309 with three home runs, nine doubles, a triple and 28 RBI.

Meah Evans hit .394 in 32 games and 115 plate appearances for the Falcons, with four doubles, a triple and 36 RBI.

Anndee Evans hit .430 in 118 plate appearances this season, notching 10 doubles, a triple and 25 RBI.

Meah Evans, Herlein, Ransbottom and Ross also received Academic All-State individual honors from the Michigan High school Softball Coaches Association for their efforts in the classroom as well, and the team as a whole made the team Academic All-State list. The team had a 3.41 GPA as a whole on the season.