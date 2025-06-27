Sunday night altercation in Clark Lake leads to arrest

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

A fight involving more than 20 people brought police to the Columbia Township park at Clark Lake on Hyde Road Sunday night at 7:46 p.m.

According to a press release from Columbia Township Police Chief Jay Niles, after multiple calls to 911, officers from Columbia Charter Township Police Department, Napoleon Township Police Department, Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, and the Michigan State Police responded to restore order at the park. When officers arrived, the initial altercation had dispersed. However, an additional altercation between other individuals was gaining momentum to becoming a physical altercation.

Robert C. Sumner, 44, of Jackson was detained for disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail and lodged for both offenses.

On Monday, June 23, Sumner was charged for resisting and obstructing a police officer, a felony punishable up to two years in prison. He also received a secondary charge for disorderly conduct. Currently Sumner is free on bond.

The entire incident remains under investigation. Various articles of evidence have been collected including video recordings and statements. Supplemental reports will be forwarded to the prosecutor seeking charges on additional people. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Charter Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.

According to the press release, there have been numerous arrests and individuals charged with various crimes for poor behavior while at the park. In response to this, the hours of operation of the township park will be changed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Parking spaces designated for the township park will be reduced as well. Township officials hope these combined efforts would foster a safer environment for residents, families, and visitors to utilize the township park. These measures will take effect immediately until further notice.

“Poor behavior exhibited at the township park will not be tolerated. Those individuals who make poor choices and abuse the privilege of being able to utilize this park will be investigated and prosecuted to fullest extent of the law to include but not limited to fines, cost, and/ or incarceration. Additionally, those individuals who are the recipients of criminal charges because of their poor choices will be banned from entering the park in the future,” said Chief Niles in the release.