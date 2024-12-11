Cookie Crawl brings participants to visit businesses

Beau Edge won the $100 cash prize that was given away

Cookie crawl participants visit downtown businesses for cookies last Saturday

The LaFayette Main Street hosted its Annual Cookie Crawl event on Saturday morning from 9 am to 2 pm.

The object of this event was not only to receive delicious cookies from all the participating small businesses but too get foot traffic into the businesses to encourage the community to shop local and support small businesses.

Beau Edge won the $100 cash prize that was given away.

Participants had to visit all participating businesses for free cookies and get their form signed by business owners and then their names were entered into the drawing for the cash prize.