Two dead when Valley Haven bus collides with truck

A crash on U.S. Highway 29 North near Sellers Drive on Monday, December 9, around 6:54 A.M. involved a Valley Haven bus carrying special needs students, and two other vehicles, including a Ford F150.

Agencies from Lee County, including Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Beulah Fire Department, EAMC ETS, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Fire Department, Opelika Police Department, responded to the scene.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed the crash left two people dead and left several injured.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton identified the deceased victims as 49-year-old Corbin Hamby Jr., of Salem, and 53-year-old Tyrone Williams, of Opelika. Hamby Jr. was a passenger in a Valley Haven bus and Williams was the driver of a Ford F150. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

The conditions of those injured in the collision remain unclear. State Troopers with the Highway Patrol division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

