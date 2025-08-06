Cooler temperatures brought crowds to Allegan area

Friday, August 1, 2025, Rollin’ on the River featured Kyle Brown and the Human Condition. People clustered in small and larger groups to enjoy the music, food and conversation on a lovely Friday evening. Photo: G. Voss

On Sat., Aug. 2, 2025, Michael Hulett took the stage at the Pullman Town Square to delight the crowd with a variety of vocals and saxophone solos of favorite classics and contemporary pieces. Those in attendance enjoyed the music, friendship, and BBQ from Smoke ‘n Joe. Photo: G. Voss

By Gari Voss

The first weekend in August 2025 brought some relief to temperatures over 90 degrees, and the residents around Allegan took advantage.

For those in Fennville, the crowd gathered downtown on Thursday to say good-bye to July and enjoy Addison Agen and Rachael Davis during the City Music Hall concert.

Friday found the Allegan Riverfront filled with people who took advantage of the weather to enjoy food, beverages and music during Rollin’ on the River sponsored by the City of Allegan and featuring Kyle Brown and the Human Condition. Even after a couple of hours of music in the open air many headed for the Griswold Auditorium to the Mx. Allegan Pride Pageant 2025. The highlight was RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and All Stars Season 4 contestant and viral internet personality Jasmine Masters taking the stage and auditorium floor. Local talent vied to place with the panel of judges.

It was up early on Saturday, August 2, 2025, and off to the Allegan Sports Complex for the Badges and Bravery Run and Ride. This annual event brings community members of all ages out to compete against representatives from the law enforcement agencies across Allegan County. The fundraiser for Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center included a 5K Run/Walk and Bike Routes of 10, 20 and 60 miles and Kids Fun Run. The day included bounce entertainment, food and prizes.

Back on the Allegan Riverfront, the early afternoon found the Allegan Out Loud Pride Festival. Booths and games shared a fun feeling of acceptance that led to the evening entertainment with the Drag Queens returning to the Riverfront Stage for a family-friendly show of dancing and tricks. Entertainers were thanked with applause and an ample number of dollars. Allegan Out Loud is sponsored by Allegan Speak Up to promote of marginalized populations across Allegan County.

Around the corner from the Riverfront Stage, The Whateverly Brothers took the Mahan Park Stage and delighted the audience with acoustic guitar sounds and harmonies of favorites. The Allegan Chapter of Kazoo Folk Life creates a wonderful Saturday schedule of musicians from the Southwest Michigan area. The combination of Jamie Miller, Ed McKibbin and Craig Schroeder is one example of the “local” talent.

Saturday did not end at the Allegan Riverfront. Just west of Allegan in Pullman, the crowd gathered to listen to the vocals of Michael Hulett and enjoy Smoke ‘n Joe’s BBQ. Michael took those gathered down Memory Lane with a wide variety of “Oldies but Goodies” then moved them into popular pieces. Michael Hulett and Smoke ‘n Joes were one of Beautify Pullman’s Summer Saturday Concerts & Food Trucks in the Pullman Town Square.

Summer weekends are busy across Allegan County, and the first weekend in August was no exception. In addition to these events, Sylvia’s Place held their Annual Carnival at Wolf Farms Windy Ridge in Byron Center. Not far from them, Paws With A Cause had a cape exchange so their foster puppies could receive their new capes, and those in attendance could take tours of the new training facility.

Never fear… the second weekend in August will offer another round of entertainment for adults and families.