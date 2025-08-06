Mike’s Musings: Why You Matter More Than You Think

In a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, where headlines are filled with division, disaster, and doubt, it’s easy to wonder: What difference can one person really make?

The truth? More than you could ever imagine.

We are taught to look up—to celebrities, politicians, tech giants—for answers and action. But real change rarely begins at the top. It begins at the grassroots, in neighborhoods, families, classrooms, and quiet moments. It begins with someone like you.

It’s the teacher who stays after hours to help a struggling student believe in themselves. The neighbor who mows an elderly woman’s lawn without asking for thanks. The small-town business owner who donates to a food pantry in a tight economy. These acts don’t make the news—but they make a difference. A real, lasting one.

History has taught us that ordinary individuals make a difference. I harken back to Abraham Lincoln, who was a failed businessman and lost several elections before being elected to the U.S. Senate. He never gave up and because of his personal fortitude slavery was outlawed.

In modern times a single individual Elon Musk has followed in the footsteps of Henry Ford in changing the automobile industry in the world. But he didn’t stop there. His Space X has revolutionized the space industry. All because he had a dream, and wouldn’t give up until it became reality.

We underestimate the power of everyday actions because they don’t always bring instant results or applause. But the effects are cumulative. Kindness inspires more kindness. Courage strengthens those around us. A single voice can shift a room, a single vote can decide a future, and a single decision to do the right thing—even when no one is watching—can ripple through lives in ways we’ll never fully know.

I always here people say their vote won’t make a difference, however I can’t tell you how many elections have been decided by a single vote. Heck, we have had presidential elections decided by 30,000 votes. We can make a difference by simply getting out of our rocking chair and going to the polls.

You don’t have to be perfect to make a difference. You just have to be present. Be willing. Be consistent. Whether you’re standing up for someone who’s being mistreated, starting a community garden, or simply reaching out to a friend who’s hurting, your action matters. Deeply.

And here’s the beautiful truth: You don’t have to see the end result for it to be worth it. Just like you plant seeds in spring not knowing exactly how the harvest will look, your small, good choices sow something meaningful—something enduring.

The cynics will laugh. They’ll say it’s too little, too late. But history has always favored the hopeful, the humble, and the brave. Every great movement began with someone saying “This isn’t right. I can’t fix everything, but I can do something.”

So do something.

Speak up. Show up. Reach out. Forgive. Volunteer. Vote. Mentor. Create. Start. Keep going even when it’s hard, even when no one claps, even when progress seems slow. Because that’s what real leaders do. And make no mistake: leadership is not a title, it’s a decision. A decision to care enough to act.

In the end, we don’t remember people by the grand words they said, but by how they made us feel. By what they did when it counted. By how they showed up in moments that mattered. Personally I’ve always said “words don’t matter but actions do.” In other words don’t bullshit me with your eloquent prose, show me by what you accomplish.

And you, yes you, have the same opportunity every single day.

You are not small.

You are not invisible.

You are not powerless.

You are one. And sometimes, one is all it takes.

