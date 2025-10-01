Council candidates air views at forum

John Mayer

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Five candidates for three open two-year seats on the Saugatuck City Council in this year’s Nov. 4 election agreed to disagree but also found common grounds at a Holland League of Women Voters-led forum Thursday, Sept. 25 in the Saugatuck High School Media Center.

Incumbents Holly Anderson, Joe Clark and Russ Gardner joined challengers John Mayer and Sherry Tedaldi fielding questions from attendees. Claudia Beery was moderator.

Up front, current Mayor Anderson noted short-term rental caps in the R-1 residential district passed last August were working.

“We’ve had a busy summer,” she said. “None of the catastrophes some forecast have come through. If Joe and I are defeated, our pro-neighborhood majority will be gone.”

Clark, up next for two-minute opening statements, concurred, noted keeping the caps plus council investing in parks, trails and public safety has done well for the community.

Gardner, noting he was part of a generational home and family, emphasized he was not part of any movement to eliminate STR caps.

“I first served on council here from 1994 to 2000,” he said. “I’m concerned with divisiveness: lack of respect for other people, eye rolls, negative body language …

Mayer, a first-time local candidate, said he was no stranger to public service, having held many such roles in the Chicago area.

“My wife and I moved here fulltime in 2012 and she died last year,” he said. “The people here have been so kind to us, I want to give something back.

“I’ve found cohesive boards work better than divisive ones do. For the record, I’m not anti-STR caps. It’s important to be open-minded and fair to all.”

Tedaldi, who ran unsuccessfully for council last fall, said her more than 30 years as a banker gave her grounds for concern that the current council is overspending on non-priority items.

“We need to get on topic and look deeper into ethics,” Tedaldi said.

Next came public questions written down on and read from cards, with candidates given 90 seconds each to respond.

Clark said end-of-year citizen surveys listing priorities was a good place to start and urged those in attendance to participate in the next one.

“I’d like to see better ways to address bike and pedestrian safety, especially on Park Street,” he added.

“Infrastructure would be at the top of my list,” said Gardner. “Fix what matters first.”

“My priority is to learn about our budget and trim where we can,” said Tedaldi. “We spend too much on planning studies, not enough on action.

“I agree with others I’d like to make Park Street safer. It’s the road to our jewel of Saugatuck, Oval Beach.,” she said.

“Parking is a huge priority,” said Anderson, “and why we started a task force with help from consultants to lead the study.

“I’m concerned also about erosion of STR caps. Both Russ and Sherry have made past comments they would like to change them.”

“Is Saugatuck business-friendly compared to, say, Douglas or South Haven?” came the next question.

“I’ve spoken with many vendors,” said Gardner, “who say it’s not. The city has a responsibility to engage them.”

“I’ve met with business owners who agree,” offered Mayer.

“We’ve got to help our businesses survive,” said Tedaldi. “Especially during winter.”

“I agree we can do a better job,” said Anderson. “We have some ordinances we don’t enforce, or enforce selectively.”

“We’ve had a banner year with lots of tourists,” said Clark. “We all want our businesses to succeed.”

Candidates were next asked their thoughts on development vs. protecting natural resources.

“Saugatuck is mostly built out,” said Mayer, “as compared to Douglas and Saugatuck Township. “Our natural spaces, beaches and dunes are what bring people here. They’re a key asset.”

Tedaldi agreed and re-emphasized the importance of the Park Street corridor.

“There’s not a lot of property left to preserve here,” said Anderson. “I believe making the new Saugatuck Wilds, the former “old airport” property, a park with a conservation easement was a good step. I’m not sure Russ or Sherry agreed at the time.”

Clark, noting the city was now working on its five-year master plan update, said now was time for citizens to participate in such questions.

“We need to preserve the cottage character of the community,” Gardner said.

“Do you want to see changes to the STR caps?” the five were asked.

“They’re a done deal,” said Tedaldi. “I didn’t think they were a good idea, especially since you can’t pass on property rights through family trusts.”

“The problem with generational transfers,” said Anderson, “is that on ‘The Hill’ we were and still are way over the 20-percent STR limit.”

“Passing the caps was an inclusive process,” said Clark. “Many participated and all were allowed to speak. I think we were serving the will of the people passing them.”

Gardener reiterated he was not part of any effort to eliminate the caps but lamented that some families were and are at risk of losing multi-generational homes.

“It’s the law. It’s been in place for a year,” Mayer said.

“What are your thoughts on second and third homeowners?” they were asked.

“They pay more in taxes, even though they don’t share the benefits of our schools,” Clark noted. “The lights aren’t on in a lot of our homes year-round.”

“Second homes have been part of our city for many years,” said Gardner. “The question is, how do we attract people who want to live here year-round?”

“Attracting a full-time population has been a goal here for a long time,” said Tedaldi. “The problem is that for many families, it’s not affordable.

“What are Saugatuck’s greatest strength sand weaknesses?” the candidates were asked.

“Our waterfront, natural beauty and people are strengths,” Mayer said. “I wish we could stop the infighting.”

“Our greatest strength is our smart and caring people,” said Tedaldi.

“We know our neighbors in a beautiful natural setting,” said Anderson. “I call B.S. on us having a reputation for divisiveness. We don’t always agree, nor should we. But I still think we work really well together.”

“I think council’s made wonderful progress toward that end,” Clark said.

“People make our community,” said Gardner. “I believe our weakness is our divisiveness and lack of respect for others.”

Tedaldi spoke first in delivering two-minute closing statements. “I don’t think we need to overturn STR caps,” she said. “We just need to make them fairer.

“We need to break up the majority voting bloc that is spending too much,” she added.

“I view myself as positive and pragmatic,” said Anderson. “Some of us want to move forward, others to keep things the way they are.”

She began to bring up some of Gardner’s “no” votes when League moderator Beery broke her off. “We agreed to keep things positive,” Beery said.

“I’m just contrasting voting records,” said Anderson. “Anyway, I’m concerned with divisiveness, people running around trying to stir things up on social media. I take great exception to that,” she said.

“Voting records are important,” Clark said. “I do know our economy is good. Everyone at this table has the city’s best interest at heart.”

“Mayor Anderson comes to the table with a bit of attitude,” said Gardner. “I ask a lot of questions that I think should be asked. But we’re not that far apart,” he said.

“We can agree to disagree. I think it’s important to be open-minded and fair to all,” Mayer said.