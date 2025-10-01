Man and his nephew charged in playground arson

Michael Kilbourn

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Otsego man facing arson charges in connection to the fire that damaged the wooden playground structure at Northside Park has been identified as Michael Kilbourn.

Kilbourn, 37, appeared in an Allegan courtroom via video on Tuesday, Sept. 23, and was officially charged with third-degree arson and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arson charge is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

But given Kilhourn’s previous convictions, he is being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. That means he could face life in prison if convicted.

A bond of $15,000 was initially discussed, but District Court Judge ultimately set it at $200,000 given Kilhourn’s criminal history, the life sentence he is facing and the fact that he was deemed a “flight risk.”

An unnamed minor, how has been identified as Kilbourn’s nephew, has also been charged with third-degree arson.

In an interview with News Channel 3, Otsego Fire and Police Director Brad Misner said video obtained from nearby business A&E Electric helped officials identify Kilbourn and his nephew.

“We had nothing we had no witnesses, no surveillance video at the park,” Misner said. “It took the hard work of our detective and the officers that are here banging on doors and talking to business owners and talking to the community. It kind of led us down that road of finding the video.”

Kilbourn was already in custody at the Allegan County Jail after turning himself in for other outstanding warrants.

The fire took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

According to court documents, the nephew stated Kilbourn said the pair were going to “burn something” before heading to Northside Park.

Once at the park, Kilbourn pulled several articles of clothing out of a backpack and instructed his nephew to stuff the clothing into the playground structure. Kilbourn also handed his nephew a torch and told him to set the clothes on fire.

The nephew admitted to starting the fire, telling investigators he went along with the plan because he was afraid of his uncle.

“I think the community is going to be happy,” Misner said of Kilbourn being in custody. “An individual like that, it just wreaks havoc on a community and he needs to figure out life.”

Kilbourn is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Thursday, Oct. 2, court documents stated.

Although City of Otsego officials initially feared the playground structure could be a complete loss, it was later determined that the damage was contained to a section measuring approximately 20 feet by 40 feet.

Employees from the City’s Department of Public Works removed the damaged section and, after assuring safety, the park was reopened on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Damage was estimated at $45,000, and City officials are working with its insurance company to fast track the claim. The hope is to have the damaged portion replaced at some point in the spring.