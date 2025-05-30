Councilmember reacts to Jackson shootings

Photo by Elizabeth Ferszt

Cash collection for Anthony Owens at Royal Party Store

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Four shootings in Jackson have resulted in three deaths and five wounded in less than a month.

John Lusch, age 45, of Marshall was fatally shot April 20, on Orchard Place in Jackson. Two shootings took place the weekend of May 16-17, the first in the City of Jackson, and the other in Summit Twp. about 100 yards outside of the city. The shootings resulted in the deaths of Emarion Flowers, age 22 on May 16; and Anthony Owens Jr., age 44, on May 17. Three men were also wounded in the May 17 shooting. A man was shot and wounded April 28 on Wilkins Street at MLK, in an apparent Assault With Intent to Murder incident; and a 15-year-old girl was shot during an alleged B&E in Summit Twp. on Page Avenue.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to address the recent situations that have occurred in our city over the past 30 days. First, I humbly offer my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost a life in these tragic incidents, and I wish all other victims a speedy recovery and complete healing,” stated Arlene Robinson, Jackson City Councilmember, Ward 1. The Orchard Place shooting was in her district.

“Know that I understand completely where you stand at this time of deep sorrow. Let us stand in solidarity that justice will be served for all of those who have lost their life or experienced great bodily harm. Law enforcement agencies and group violence teams are diligently investigating, but community members at large with information are encouraged to assist in ensuring justice is served…please know that I can honestly feel the pain and suffering that each of you have endured throughout the recent days.”

Robinson lost her own son, Andre Oliver, age 28, in July 2021, to similar tragic circumstances.

In the Southside neighborhood where the shootings of Flowers and Owens have been felt most keenly, a local party store, Royal Liquor, on Prospect Street, has started a fundraising campaign for Owens, by placing a container at the register with his picture on it, to collect cash donations for his family and funeral expenses.

While all the shootings are currently under investigation, Joseph Gabriel O’-Rourke, 22, of Jackson was arrested May 19 in relation to the May 16 shooting death of Emarion Flowers.

According to a May 21 press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, O’Rourke was arraigned on the charges of Open Murder; Weapons- Carrying Concealed; and Weapons- Felony Firearm. Open Murder means that the prosecutor has not yet decided on charges of First- or Second-Degree murder.

“The maximum possible penalty for the lead charge, Open Murder, is up to life in prison in the Department of Corrections,” the Prosecutor stated.

O’Rourke is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail. A Probable Cause Conference has been set for May 30 at 1 p.m. and an Exam hearing has been scheduled for June 6 at 9 a.m. before the Honorable Allison Bates in the 12th District Court.