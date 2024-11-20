County clerk Genetski is Laketown pick

By Jim Hayden

Laketown Township agreed Nov. 13 to offer its township manager position to Allegan County Clerk and Saugatuck resident Bob Genetski.

The manager search committee instructed supervisor Linda Howell to enter contract negotiations with him.

The new township board made up of Nov. 5 election winners will decide on final contract approval at its Wednesday, Dec. 11 meeting.

The search committee last Wednesday discussed finalists Genetski and Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman.

A third finalist, Grand Haven Township Assistant Manager and Human Resources Director Karen Sherwood, withdrew her application, Laketown treasurer and committee member Jim Johnson said.

Committee member and incoming board trustee Mark Timmerman supported Mersman, calling him a humble servant leader who thinks through his responses before speaking.

Fellow committee members Patrick Dietrich (outgoing trustee), Amber Davis (outgoing clerk) and Steve Ringelberg (incoming supervisor) visited Genetski in Allegan and spoke with staff and coworkers. “They had glowing comments” about him, Dietrich said.

He, Johnson, Davis, Ringelberg and Howell supported contract negotiations with Genetski. Timmerman voted against it. Jim Delaney (incoming clerk and current trustee) and Koeman (incoming trustee) did not attend.

The new board voting Dec. 11 will consist of supervisor Ringelberg, clerk Delaney, treasurer Johnson and trustees Timmerman and Koeman.

The job offer posted a salary range of $115,000 to $140,000.

Current 35-year township manager Al Meshkin announced in July his plans to retire Jan. 3, 2025. The board hired the firm MGT in August for $25,000 to conduct the search for his replacement.

In October, the board established the search committee consisting of its five current plus Ringelberg, Timmerman and Koeman, who had won the Aug. 6 primary and were uncontested Nov. 5.

The committee chose five semifinalists Oct. 23 from a field of about 40 applicants, first narrowed to 11. The five were interviewed Oct. 30 and three finalists again on Nov. 6 after a meet and greet with community members in the Graafschap Fire Station.

The committee chose not to choose that night, instead assigning members to conduct onsite interviews with the three. Sherwood afterwards withdrew.

Mersman served prior to his current Bronson post as Brighton Township assistant manager and Holland city project and grant consultant.

Genetski taught Grandville High School at-risk students before serving as 80th District State Representative from 2009 to 2012. He was voted in county clerk thereafter.

