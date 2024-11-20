Sincler named OPS Teacher of the Year

Otsego Learn ‘n Grow Early Childhood Education Center teacher Bonnie Sincler (second from left) was named Otsego Teacher of the Year. (Photo provided)

Bonnie Sincler knew from an early age the career path she wanted to follow.

“Teachers have been a very influential part of what makes me who I am today,” Sincler said. “I always wanted to make that difference to someone else.”

Sincler has been making that difference as a teacher for the past 25 years, including the past five years at Otsego’s Learn ‘n Grow Early Childhood Education Center.

And in recognition of her dedication to children, Sincler was named the Otsego Public Schools Educator of the Year by the Otsego/Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The honor caught Sincler off guard.

“I was utterly beyond words when (OPS superintendent Jeff Haase) surprised me by choosing me,” Sincler said. “It is an extreme honor, and I cannot thank everyone enough.”

Sincler spent the first 20 years of her career as an early childhood educator in Kalamazoo. In 2019, she made the move to Learn ‘n Grow.

Haase is among the many individuals who are grateful that Sincler came to Otsego.

“The difference she’s made over the last five years in the classroom along with her willingness to continue to take on new challenges and go above and beyond for the betterment of our kids makes her a perfect choice for this honor,” Haase said of Sincler.

There are many reasons Sincler enjoys working with preschool-age children.

“Not only do I believe this is an enormously important time of development for all children, but preschool age allows me to be myself ultimately: silly, creative, caring, fun and passionate about learning,” she said.

“Preschool is so far beyond academic learning. It is growth socially and emotionally. It is learning self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, communication, cooperation and problem-solving.”

Working with three and four year olds also helps Sincler view the world in a unique way.

“Preschoolers are as real as it gets,” she said. “Their excitement for the world around them is so pure and contagious. If you’re ever feeling down or blue, hang with a preschooler. They will undoubtedly show you the light and spark in life that you have been missing right in front of you.”

This summer and fall, Sincler signed on as one of the lead teachers as Learn ‘n Grow implemented the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) into its nature-based practice.

Hosting a state-funded program brings with it certain regulations that must be observed and extra responsibilities. But by her willingness to take on some of those responsibilities, Sincler has helped ensure that OPS can offer families who qualify a free program for this vital age of growth.

“With Bonnie’s passion for educating the youngest learners and her leadership, we were thrilled when she signed on to help bring free preschool to our families and has done a phenomenal job building relationships with our families,” Haase said.

When it comes to being a successful teacher, Sincler said there are certain traits that are important. Those traits include compassion, kindness, selflessness and a passion for making a difference to every student.

“(Receiving the Teacher of the Year Award) has shown me that I have made a difference in the lives of hundreds of students and their families throughout my teaching career,” Sincler said. “Maybe because of me, I was able to give my students strength, confidence, and passion, and love for learning.

“It shows me how many families, teachers and students I have reached in a way that made a difference for them.”

For Sincler, building relationships with her students and their families accounts for some of the most gratifying moments as a teacher.

“Together, we have become a team that is working at making learning important and exciting to the preschoolers in my classroom,” she said. “Those connections make each day worth the work, time and energy because they are essential for me to make a difference in the lives of my students.”