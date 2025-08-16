County Transportation Authority driver killed in crash

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

MENDON TWP. — A driver for the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority (CTA) was killed in a crash that occurred Friday in Mendon Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of M-60 and M-66 at 1:51 p.m. for an incident involving a semi-truck and a CTA van.

Police claim that the driver of the van reportedly ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi traveling eastbound. Authorities say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Beatrice Jones-Taylor of Three Rivers, had life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

In a statement on its Facebook page Friday night, the CTA wrote that they were “deeply saddened to share the loss of a cherished member of our SJCTA family in a tragic accident,” and that Jones-Taylor “was more than a team member; they were a friend and a valued part of our community.”

“Their absence will be deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege to work alongside them. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mendon Fire and Rescue, Life Care Ambulance, Village of Mendon Police, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.