Police seek Antonio Green as suspect in death of Mia Sims

Antonio Green

By Elizabeth Ferszt

Contributing Writer

Antonio Treyvonne Green has been identified but is still at large regarding the death of 18-year-old Mia Sims on July 27 in Jackson.

City of Jackson Chief of Police, Christopher Simpson, and Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelsey Guernsey jointly reported in a press release that Green, age 19, has been charged with Sims’ murder.

Green faces Homicide- Second Degree Murder; Discharging a Firearm in or at a Building Causing Death; and Felony Firearm charges.

Sims was shot on Sunday July 27 in front of United People’s Community Church at 1500 Carl Breeding Way in the city. She was taken to Henry Ford Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound to her neck.

Jackson mayor, Daniel Mahoney, who is also the uncle of Sims, can be seen in recent Facebook videos, imploring Green to turn himself in. “Young man, I know your heart is hurting. I know you’re scared, worried…” – he began in the post.

Sims was planning on attending Jackson Community College in the fall and then to “transfer to an HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia – and she had just completed a campus tour of Clark University,” according to Mayor Mahoney.

Mahoney also stated in the FB post that he was “still in disbelief” in light of Sims’ death. He also explained that Sims and his eldest daughter, Callie, were not only cousins but best friends, and they directed the Children’s Ministry at the People’s United Community Church on the city’s southside, the site where the shooting occurred.

“We cannot let a day or an hour go by that we don’t share her memory, and his photo,” he said.

Mahoney directly addressed Green, “To the young man, I want you to know this … you don’t understand what kind of girl she was… if she had survived, she would want answers, but she would forgive you.”

Mahoney also called the suspect by name and explained that Sims was not someone that he had a beef with. “This ain’t a feud that you had with somebody.”

“You gotta do the right thing, be a man, stand up, take accountability for what you did. You gotta face the consequences.”

“In order to hide, someone has to hide you” – the mayor spoke directly to the family of Green, and to anyone who knows about his whereabouts. “I want you to know how much you are putting yourself at risk.”

Mahoney added, “The blood of Mia is on your hands as well” if they help hide Green.

“I have been an advocate against gun violence my whole life,” Mahoney said. “My family is not exempt, this could happen to anyone, anywhere…. bullets don’t have no names.”

About Green, the mayor said, “We want him safely arrested and apprehended,” so they can have answers. “There’s more to the story.” Mahoney implied that the shooting was random, “It wasn’t intended for Mia.”

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Green. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or contact City of Jackson detectives at 517-768-6432. People may leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (6867).