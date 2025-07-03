County woman who crashed into hayride, injuring 5, sentenced for driving drunk

A woman who was driving intoxicated when she crashed into a tractor taking nine people on a hayride last fall, was sentenced Monday.

Angelina Marie Hamberg had been driving 55 mph when she crashed into the tractor — which had been traveling at 3 mph hauling a wagon full of people behind it — on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Trowbridge Township, court records show.

Hamberg,45, was sentenced on Monday, June 30, to 11 months in jail with a credit for 18 days served, court records show. The sentence will be followed by three years of probation.

Numerous people were injured as the result of the crash, which occurred just prior to 7:30 p.m. in the area of M-40 near 110th Avenue.

After failing field sobriety tests, Hamberg was arrested at the scene.

She was arraigned Oct. 15, 2024, with four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury.

She pleaded no contest on May 27, to two of the counts, according to court records. As a result of the plea deal, the other two counts were dismissed. A plea of no contest means Hamberg does not admit guilt but will accept the consequences.

The tractor had been southbound on M-40 and was turning onto 110th Avenue when Hamberg crashed into the back of it in her Honda Pilot, the affidavit states.

Four of the people on the wagon, and one in Hamberg’s SUV, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the people on the wagon was impaled in the leg by a piece of wood from the wagon, deputies said.

Hamberg, deputies said, told them at the scene that her vehicle’s brakes gave out and she was unable to stop, which led to the crash.

Like this: Like Loading...