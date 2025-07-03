Veteran, off-duty police officer pull driver from burning car

A driver suffered serious injuries after being pulled from a burning car by an Army veteran and an off-duty police officer.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 3:52 p.m. Friday along SB I-196, near M-40 in Fillmore Township.

The driver may have suffered some kind of medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a tree said the Sheriff’s office

Nelson Zarco, a U.S. Army veteran who was driving along the highway when he saw the crash happen.

“I see a car swerve off to the shoulder, and I mean I saw the whole thing,” Zarco told Fox 17. “The car hit the tree, and I mean, the fire started immediately, like within probably seconds. There was a fire underneath the engine.”

“We broke the windows of the car and we were able to open the doors,” Zarco said. “And some of the smoke was able to get aired out.”

Zarco said an off-duty police officer helped to break the windows, get the rear passenger door open, and pull the driver out moments before the car was fully engulfed.

“We made progress little by little, we started pulling him out. It was at a very awkward angle as well because we were pulling diagonally. But yeah, we finally started making a little bit of progress,” Zarco recalled. “The fire was already inside the cab. It was burning his feet and by some miracle, we were able to to pull him out and we dragged him about 100 yards away from the burning car at a safe distance.”

Police have not identified the driver. He was transported to a hospital with serious burns and injuries.

