Cow Hill Bowl-A-Thon scores $6K for charity

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s third annual Bowl-A-Thon Feb. 16 at Alley’s in Douglas raised close to $6,000 for 501c3 nonprofit to distribute to area people in need of help for heating and electrical bills, gas money, car repairs, funeral costs, appliance repairs and more.

Participants had fun doing so, taking part in stunt bowling (as shown in the the photo below), 50-50 raffle ticket sales, mystery pot winners and a door prize drawing.

Cow Hill thanked event sponsors Alley’s, Old Pike Cottages Weekend Getaway, Lakeshore Convenience, Lakeshore Tanning, Blue Star Café, Dunes View Kwick Shop, Singapore Room Restaurant, Wil Dog Bar and Grille, Saugatuck Brewing and Farmhouse Deli.

